AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE OVV opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

