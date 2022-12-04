AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 875,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.47 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.