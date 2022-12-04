AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE:SIG opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $98.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

