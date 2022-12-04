AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 28.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 133,341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.76.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

