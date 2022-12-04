AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

