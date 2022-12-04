AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

SBNY opened at $136.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.55. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

