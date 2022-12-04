AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

