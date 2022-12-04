AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.25 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,884,492 shares of company stock valued at $41,852,013. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

