AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $324,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 111.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

