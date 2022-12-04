AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

