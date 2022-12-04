AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $21,899,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 182.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 288,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 186,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Home Stock Down 1.6 %

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

