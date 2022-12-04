AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.