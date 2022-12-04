AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 110.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXG opened at $38.97 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $154.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

