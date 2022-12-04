AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $58,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.15 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

