AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $10,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $7,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

