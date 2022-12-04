AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $10,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $7,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of KMPR opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $64.36.
Kemper Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Kemper Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.