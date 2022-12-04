AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 762.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

WEX stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.