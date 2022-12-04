AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,232 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

