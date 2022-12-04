AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 253,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $832.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,039 shares of company stock worth $3,463,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

