AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,040 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVNC opened at $22.15 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

