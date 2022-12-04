AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,200 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 249,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

