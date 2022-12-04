AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

PWR opened at $153.07 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

