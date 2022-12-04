AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,354 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

