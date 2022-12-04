AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 439,733 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

