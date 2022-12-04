AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.