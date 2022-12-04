AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,059 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Insmed by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

