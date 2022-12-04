AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Arvinas by 83.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arvinas by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

