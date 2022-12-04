AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,298 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Trinseo by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinseo Stock Performance

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $59.73.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

