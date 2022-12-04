AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,473,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $308.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.68 and a 200 day moving average of $246.97. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

