AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

