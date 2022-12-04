AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 967,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

