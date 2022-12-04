AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Crane by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Crane by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Crane by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Crane by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane Price Performance

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CR opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

