AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,950,000 after buying an additional 413,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.