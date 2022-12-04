AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.56.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.