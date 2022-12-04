AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Belden by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Belden Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.