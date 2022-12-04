AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

CWST stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

