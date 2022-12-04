AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

