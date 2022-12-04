AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

