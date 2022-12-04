AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,553 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 382,324 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 296,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $19,880,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $190.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,915.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,954. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.