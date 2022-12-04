AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,781 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 688,815 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after buying an additional 684,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 639,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after buying an additional 317,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.