AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,263,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Alight by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 8,637,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 917,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ALIT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

