AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 56.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other Stem news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $1,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $464,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,950. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stem Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

