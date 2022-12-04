AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 52.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 331,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 185.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

SBH stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.25. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

