AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.