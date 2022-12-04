AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Xylem by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

