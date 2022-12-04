American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

