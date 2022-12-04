American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American States Water by 463.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $6,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

