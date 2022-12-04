APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912,866 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $100,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 229.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

