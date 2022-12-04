Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

