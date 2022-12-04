Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is State of Michigan Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,211 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $675,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.