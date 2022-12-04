Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.